Vet Says This Puffy Kitten Is Among Strangest Cases Ever

A California animal shelter says a kitten that arrived looking more like a tiny balloon than a cat is now on the mend, and she could eventually be up for adoption. NBC Los Angeles reports that the shelter took in a feline, since named Zoe, about a week ago, and she had air trapped under her skin—a condition called subcutaneous emphysema that caused her body to appear unnaturally puffed up (you can see what she looked like here). Shelter medical director Dr. Phil Caldwell said on social media that Zoe likely suffered some kind of airway puncture or other trauma, allowing air to leak into tissue where it didn't belong, though the cause remains unclear.