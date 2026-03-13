EPA Wants to Cut Biden Limits on Carcinogen Emissions

The EPA on Friday moved to dial back its policing of a cancer-linked gas used to sterilize medical equipment, a new front in the Trump administration's deregulation efforts. The proposed rule would ease emission limits on ethylene oxide at about 90 commercial sterilization plants and scrap 24/7 monitoring requirements, with the agency arguing that tougher standards adopted two years ago under Joe Biden are too burdensome and could disrupt the supply of items like catheters, stents, and pacemakers. The EPA says there is no practical substitute for the gas, the New York Times reports, which is used on roughly half of all US medical devices.

The enhanced rules sprang from a review that was illegal under the Clean Air Act, the agency said, per E&E News. Ethylene oxide has been classified as a human carcinogen by the EPA since 2016. Roughly 2.3 million people live within two miles of the affected plants, often in low-income or minority neighborhoods, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. Environmental groups, already suing to block earlier Trump-era exemptions for 40 plants, said the administration is giving industry a pass at the expense of communities facing higher cancer risk from long-term exposure, per the Times. Industry representatives applauded the proposal, which the EPA estimates will save companies $43 million a year. The public will have 45 days to comment before the rule is finalized, likely within a year.