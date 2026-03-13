Man Identified as ODU Shooter Was on Supervised Release

The man named by the FBI as the person who opened fire in a classroom at Virginia's Old Dominion University on Thursday was granted an early release from federal prison in 2024 after completing a drug treatment program, a person familiar with the matter told the AP . Mohamed Bailor Jalloh was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2017 to providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State group, and was released about 2½ years early, according to prison records. Inmates serving sentences for terrorism-related offenses typically aren't eligible for such programs. Lt. Col. Brandon A. Shah was killed in the shooting, and two people were wounded.

Some elected officials questioned how someone with known ties to ISIS was able to carry out such an attack. "The horrific tragedy that occurred today on ODU's campus never should have happened," said Rep. Jen Kiggans, who represents the congressional district neighboring the university, on Facebook. After Jalloh, who died in this week's attack, pleaded guilty in October 2016 to providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, a federal judge sentenced him in 2017 to an 11-year prison term with credit for time served retroactive to his July 2016 arrest. He was on supervised release when the attack took place. Based on his release date, that would have run into 2029.

US District Judge Liam O'Grady, an appointee of former George W. Bush, had also ordered Jalloh to participate in a program for substance abuse testing and treatment and mental health treatment, and requested that he be evaluated for the federal prison system's residential drug program. Completing the Residential Drug Abuse Program can reduce an inmate's prison sentence by up to a year, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. It wasn't immediately clear if Jalloh qualified for the program. In addition, some inmates who stay out of trouble in prison can reduce their sentence by earning up to 54 days of good conduct time credit for each year of their sentence. However, under the 2018 law known as the First Step Act, inmates convicted of terrorism-related offenses are not eligible for such credit.