More Marines, Warships Are Headed for Middle East

The US is sending more Marines and warships to the Middle East as tensions with Iran intensify around a key global shipping route, American officials said Friday. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized a request from US Central Command for part of an amphibious ready group and its Marine expeditionary unit, the Wall Street Journal reports. Such a deployment typically includes several naval vessels and about 5,000 Marines and sailors. The Japan-based amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli and its embarked Marines are now en route. Marines are already operating in the Middle East in support of the attacks on Iran, the officials added.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Navy vessels could serve as escorts for commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran is targeting traffic. Before escorts could begin, per Axios, the Pentagon is making plans to knock out land-based anti-ship missiles that Iran has in the area. Officials told the New York Times that about 2,500 Marines will be added to the force of more than 50,000 already in the region and as many as three warships will go. Marine Expeditionary Units are trained and equipped to conduct amphibious landings, per the AP, and also handle tasks such as providing disaster relief and evacuating civilians.

The deployment does not necessarily suggest that a ground operation is planned. It's not clear if the entire 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is being deployed. The Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group consists of that unit, the USS Tripoli, guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls, and guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta. Officials said F-35 fighter jets are being sent, as well.