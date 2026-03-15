Ferris and Cameron Reunite for Movie, Sort Of

Ferris and Cameron are back together for another movie, or at least the actors who portrayed them are. Alan Ruck and Matthew Broderick reunited for The Best Is Yet to Come, 40 years after their breakout roles in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, reports USA Today. "It felt like we hadn't stopped," Ruck (who played Ferris' pessimistic friend, Cameron Frye) tells People. "I think we made a pact to work together every 40 years," he adds. "So, so far so good."