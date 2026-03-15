Ferris and Cameron Reunite for Movie, Sort Of

Ferris and Cameron are back together for another movie, or at least the actors who portrayed them are. Alan Ruck and Matthew Broderick reunited for The Best Is Yet to Come, 40 years after their breakout roles in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, reports USA Today. "It felt like we hadn't stopped," Ruck (who played Ferris' pessimistic friend, Cameron Frye) tells People. "I think we made a pact to work together every 40 years," he adds. "So, so far so good."
The new dramedy, now in post-production, is directed by Jon Turteltaub and also has Mary-Louise Parker, Sutton Foster, and Michaela Watkins. Plot details for Ruck and Broderick's characters are under wraps, but the movie follows "two friends (who) embark on a bucket-list road trip after a huge misunderstanding," per its IMDb description. It's based on a French film of the same name. No release date has been announced.