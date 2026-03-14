Source Notes One 'Odd' Thing on New Pics From Guthrie Cams

Newly recovered images from surveillance cameras at Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home are giving investigators more context, though not exactly the answers they'd hoped for. Federal agents have pulled still images, not full video, from motion-triggered cameras pointed at the pool, backyard, and side yard of the Tucson property, sources briefed on the case tell ABC News . The recovered thumbnails show multiple people in those outdoor areas in an unspecified period leading up to the 84-year-old's abduction, and they later show law enforcement officers around the pool after she was reported missing.

What the cameras don't show is anything from the night Guthrie was taken, in the early hours of Feb. 1—an absence one source noted was "odd." Investigators haven't determined why the cameras captured no activity during that critical window. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said on Friday that it's still reviewing multiple forms of evidence, including lab material and camera imagery, but it declined to discuss specifics.

Guthrie, the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for nearly six weeks. The FBI has previously released pics and video of an unidentified armed masked man outside the front of the home on the morning she vanished, shown apparently interfering with a security camera; sources say he appears to have been at the door on an earlier date as well.

The county sheriff has said he believes Guthrie was deliberately targeted, but investigators haven't publicly identified a suspect or motive. A reward totaling $1.2 million—$1 million of it offered by Savannah Guthrie—remains in place. The Arizona Republic and USA Today have more on where the case stands, including reports that authorities are looking into whether someone jammed Nancy Guthrie's internet on the night of her abduction. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.