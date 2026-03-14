Say Goodbye to Access Hollywood

NBCUniversal is stepping away from making new syndicated talk and entertainment shows, ending long-running series such as Access Hollywood, Access Live, Karamo, and The Steve Wilkos Show. Karamo and Steve Wilkos have already wrapped up production, with remaining unaired installments scheduled to run through the summer, per The Hollywood Reporter . Access Hollywood and its companion show, Access Live, will keep taping into the summer as well before both shut down. Access Hollywood, which debuted in 1996 and has been a staple of celebrity news coverage since, is currently hosted by Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans, and Zuri Hall.

The Daily Beast notes that Access was also the program for which Donald Trump taped a 2016 interview with Billy Bush, in which the former was recorded saying his now-infamous "grab 'em by the p----" line. Frances Berwick, who oversees unscripted content for Bravo and Peacock, says NBCUniversal's shift is aimed at better matching what local stations now want to air, per THR. Many affiliates have been moving toward more local and national news and community programming over traditional syndicated talk shows. NBCUniversal will keep distributing its library of existing series—including Dateline, Law & Order, Chicago PD, Maury, and Jerry Springer—but it will no longer produce new first-run syndicated titles.

The decision follows an earlier announcement that The Kelly Clarkson Show will end later this year and comes amid broader pressures on daytime talk and infotainment programs. Surging costs, declining demand, and competition from cheaper alternatives like video podcasts have reshaped the market, as digital outlets increasingly offer celebrity interviews and true-crime content once dominated by TV. While NBCUniversal is exiting first-run syndication, rivals such as CBS' Entertainment Tonight, as well as Inside Edition and Warner Bros.' Extra, remain on the air. The Los Angeles Times notes that Access was originally launched to rival ET.