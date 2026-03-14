Razzies Shame the Year's Worst

Hollywood has its Oscars, and then there are the trophies nobody's bragging about. The Golden Raspberry Awards rolled out the annual sendup of the film industry's work on Oscars eve, with the 2025 version of War of the Worlds dominating the "worst of" list. CNN reports the sci-fi remake took home worst picture, worst remake/rip-off sequel, worst screenplay, worst director for Rich Lee, and worst actor for Ice Cube, after earning six nominations overall. The lack of appreciation for the film apparently is widespread: USA Today points out that Rotten Tomatoes puts its positive reviews at 4%. War of the Worlds was edged out in only one category Saturday: worst screen combo.

That honor went to the seven CGI dwarfs from Disney's Snow White, who collectively "won" worst supporting actor in what would have been an emotional presentation to imagine. Rebel Wilson was named worst actress for Bride Hard, and Scarlet Rose Stallone picked up worst supporting actress for Gunslingers. The Razzies, a long-running parody of awards season, traditionally announce the unwanted hardware the day before the Academy Awards. This year's Razzie Redeemer Award went to Kate Hudson, cited for her performance in Song Sung Blue after a prior worst actress win for Music in 2021.

War of the Worlds went directly to video, where NPR reports the Golden Raspberry Foundation said it became a "cult hate-watch classic." USA Today says, "The film was roundly mocked by critics for its clumsy dialogue, blatant Amazon product placement, and wildly inept storytelling, with the bulk of its action taking place across phone and computer screens."



CNN has a list of the Razzies honorees, as well as those for whom it was a dishonor just to be nominated, here.

The flip side, the Academy Awards, will be broadcast from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles at 7pm ET Sunday on ABC, per NPR.