Trump Email Offers to Trade Security Briefing for Donation

President Trump's political action committee is offering donors what it describes as access to his "private national security briefings" in a fundraising email built around an image from a recent dignified transfer of fallen American soldiers at Dover Air Force Base. The message, sent by Never Surrender Inc., pitches a "National Security Briefing Membership" and urges recipients to "claim your spot" via multiple donation links, CNN reports. In exchange, Trump's primary leadership PAC promises "unfiltered updates on the threats facing America," including what it calls "border invasions, foreign adversaries, deep state sabotage, and every danger the fake news hides."

The email includes an official White House photograph of Trump saluting a flag-draped transfer case at Dover Air Force Base during Saturday's ceremony for six soldiers killed in the war with Iran. "I'm the strong commander who stares down tyrants, obliterates terrorists, and never backs down." Clicking through leads to a donation page that reads, in all caps: "I am President Donald J. Trump. You're the only reason we saved America. … Now I am asking you to consider making a small sustaining contribution, so we can complete the MAGA agenda!" The appeal, one of several recent Trump fundraising pitches invoking the conflict with Iran, drew criticism from Democrats after screenshots circulated on social media.

Sen. Andy Kim posted on X that he hopes the donors' briefing doesn't leave out that "Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz," a possibility he said Trump missed. California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office accused Trump of "fundraising off of dead soldiers." Never Surrender is Trump's main leadership PAC, per Politico, after being converted from his 2024 campaign committee. Earlier this year, Trump's operation sent out a first-person email in which he said he was sitting alone in a dark war room, per People. Last year, a fundraising email plea said, "I want to try and get to Heaven."