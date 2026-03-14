This Is the Nuttiest Crime You'll Hear About This Week

Nut theft is apparently a thing, and New York State Police say someone recently made off with a massive haul in the Bronx. Per CBS News , investigators report that roughly 60,000 pounds of packaged, shelled walnuts—valued at about $50,000—were taken from two 52-foot trailers in the Hunts Point area on March 2. The nuts were being stored for commercial distribution, according to a police release ; authorities haven't offered many other details, including how the nuts were stolen.

Troopers think the thieves may try to unload the product in the New York City area and are warning local businesses, vendors, and food distributors to be suspicious of anyone offering large quantities of packaged walnuts at unusually low prices or under seemingly odd circumstances. Anyone with information on what PIX11 is calling "the great walnut theft" or who's been approached with a walnut deal that doesn't look right is asked to call New York State Police at 212-459-7800.