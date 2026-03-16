Man Accused of Assaulting TSA, Police at Dallas Airport

A dispute over missing ID at a Dallas airport security checkpoint has landed a California man in federal custody, the Dallas News reports. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Idress Vinay Solomon of Oakland was trying to board a Southwest flight from Dallas Love Field to Oakland Tuesday when he showed up at TSA screening without identification. According to a federal complaint filed in the Northern District of Texas, officers moved him to a separate lane to verify his identity through TSA's ConfirmID system, but when that process failed, Solomon allegedly became agitated and disruptive.

The complaint alleges Solomon punched a TSA officer in the back of the neck after the officer called for a supervisor. Dallas police in the airport's main lobby responded, and Solomon is accused of then hitting one officer in the face multiple times, causing a severe orbital blowout fracture to the officer's left eye. Hospital treatment was required, CBS News reports. Authorities say he also punched another TSA officer several times before additional officers restrained him; surveillance video allegedly captured the incident. While handcuffed and being moved to a patrol car, Solomon allegedly spit on a uniformed officer and continued to yell, resist, and ignore commands.

Solomon has been charged with forcibly assaulting a federal officer resulting in bodily injury, a crime that carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison if he is convicted, WFAA reports. He remains in custody pending further proceedings. US Attorney Ryan Raybould said in a statement that violent behavior toward TSA and law enforcement officers "will never be tolerated" and pledged to pursue such cases aggressively. The incident is under investigation by the TSA, the FBI, and the Dallas Police Department, and is being prosecuted by the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.