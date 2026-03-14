Trump Pressures Allies to Help Secure Strait of Hormuz

President Trump called Saturday in a pair of posts for an international naval effort to secure oil shipping lanes severely restricted by Iran. Trump wrote on Truth Social that "many countries" would dispatch warships to the Strait of Hormuz to ensure it remains "open and safe," urging Britain, China, France, Japan, and South Korea to participate, though he did not identify any governments that have agreed, the Washington Post reports. Iranian forces have been able to restrict traffic through the waterway despite heavy US and Israeli airstrikes, using drones and mines that Trump acknowledged would remain a threat "no matter how badly defeated they are."

Persian Gulf nations reported more attacks by drones and missiles on Saturday, but the pace seemed to slow, per the New York Times. Beirut was relatively calm until a heavy Israeli airstrike hit around dusk. Many residents have cleared out of Tehran, where security forces take control at night. For the first time, Iran threatened to attack the infrastructure of a neighboring country, urging people to evacuate three major ports in the United Arab Emirates that it claimed were "legitimate targets" because the US military used them for attacks, per the AP. After the US Embassy in Baghdad was struck early Saturday, the US urged all Americans in Iraq to leave the country immediately, per the Times.

The White House did not respond to requests to clarify whether any nations have agreed to Trump's request for help with the Strait of Hormuz. British and Chinese spokespeople told CNN only that their governments are discussing options to ensure the security of shipping with other nations. France is sending an aircraft carrier strike group with a dozen or so vessels to the Mediterranean, Red Sea, and possibly the Strait of Hormuz in defense of allies, per Reuters.