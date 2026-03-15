11-Year-Old Faces Charges in Death of His Brother, 5

An 11-year-old boy in suburban Denver faces a first-degree murder charge, accused of killing his 5-year-old brother. Deputies were called Tuesday evening to a home in Centennial where the younger child was found dead, the Arapahoe County sheriff's office said. The death is being investigated as a homicide, USA Today reports, but officials have not released a cause of death or other details.

The older brother is being held at a juvenile facility, and prosecutors are expected to file formal charges next week, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Under Colorado law, children 10 and older can face charges in juvenile court; those 12 and up can, in serious cases, be prosecuted as adults. "The little boy was so sweet," a neighbor said, per KDVR, adding, "One of those people you just want to hug and help."