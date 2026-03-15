Nations Make No Promises After Trump Asks for Help

President Trump's appeal for foreign navies to help the US make the Strait of Hormuz safe for shipping—especially for oil tankers—is being met with guarded, mostly noncommittal reactions from the countries he singled out. A day after Trump's call to counter Iran's chokehold on the waterway, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said there's "a very good chance" that gas prices in the US will fall below $3 per gallon by summer, NBC News reports. Appearing on NBC's Meet the Press, Wright said the US will have eliminated the threat that Iran poses to global energy supplies. On the other hand, per the New York Times, Wright said, "There's no guarantees in wars at all." The responses from other nations include: