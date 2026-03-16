Conan O'Brien Opens Oscars With Jokes About AI, Kid Rock

Conan O'Brien launched the 98th Academy Awards with a Sabotage-scored sprint through the nominees, dressed as Amy Madigan's character in Weapons, and a plea for what he called "that rarest of qualities today: optimism." O'Brien, hosting for the second time, alluded to "chaotic and frightening times" in his opening monologue at the Dolby Theatre. But he argued that the current geopolitical climate made the Oscars all the more resonate as a globally unifying force, the AP reports. O'Brien also joked, though, that the night could get political. As an alternative, like the Super Bowl halftime show, he said Kid Rock would be hosting an alternative Oscars at Dave & Busters.

Some of O'Brien's best digs came for the streamers. Netflix chief Ted Sarandos, he joked, was in a theater for the first time. O'Brien also lamented the lack of nominees for Amazon MGM: "Why isn't the website I order toilet paper from winning more Oscars?" "I'm honored to be the last human host of the Academy Awards," said O'Brien. "Next year it's going to be a Waymo in a tux." Minutes after a faux-Madigan kicked off the broadcast, the real Madigan won the night's first award, best supporting actress, for her performance in the horror thriller Weapons. The 75-year-old actor's win came 40 years after her first Oscar nomination, in 1986 for Twice in a Lifetime. (Click to see some of the red carpet fashions.)