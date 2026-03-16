Jack Black Joining SNL Five-Timers Club

Jack Black is heading back to Studio 8H—and into a select club. NBC says the actor will host Saturday Night Live on April 4, marking his fifth time in the role and earning him a spot in the show's elite "five-timers club," USA Today reports. He'll be joined by another Jack: Jack White will serve as musical guest. (The two paired up on a Tenacious D song in 2019, Deadline reports.) Black last hosted on April 5, 2025 to promote A Minecraft Movie; before that, he hadn't helmed an episode since 2005, though Tenacious D served as musical guest in 2006. Black's latest turn comes as he promotes his new film, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, out April 1.
The announcement follows Harry Styles' March 14 double-duty stint as both host and musical guest, part of an already busy Season 51 that has featured Ryan Gosling, Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler, and Sabrina Carpenter, among others. The current season launched in October after multiple summer cast departures and saw another major change when Bowen Yang exited in December. Five new cast members were also added this year, Variety reports. NBC hasn't released the rest of this season's lineup, but the finale typically lands in mid-May.