Jack Black Joining SNL Five-Timers Club

Jack Black is heading back to Studio 8H—and into a select club. NBC says the actor will host Saturday Night Live on April 4, marking his fifth time in the role and earning him a spot in the show's elite "five-timers club," USA Today reports. He'll be joined by another Jack: Jack White will serve as musical guest. (The two paired up on a Tenacious D song in 2019, Deadline reports.) Black last hosted on April 5, 2025 to promote A Minecraft Movie; before that, he hadn't helmed an episode since 2005, though Tenacious D served as musical guest in 2006. Black's latest turn comes as he promotes his new film, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, out April 1.