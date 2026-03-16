'Everyone, Calm Down': Oscars Sees Rare Tie

Oscar ties are so unusual that when Kumail Nanjiani read one out Sunday night, he had to assure the crowd he wasn't joking. The 2026 Academy Award for best live-action short ended in a dead heat, with statuettes going to musical comedy The Singers and French-language drama Two People Exchanging Saliva, only the seventh time the Oscars have produced a tie in a competitive category, per CBS News. "So everyone, calm down. We're going to get through this!" Nanjiani told the crowd, before reading the winners individually, per NBC News. "Ironic that the short-film Oscar is going to take twice as long," he quipped. Host Conan O'Brien later joked that the winners had "ruined 22 million Oscar pools."