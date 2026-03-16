'Everyone, Calm Down': Oscars Sees Rare Tie

Oscar ties are so unusual that when Kumail Nanjiani read one out Sunday night, he had to assure the crowd he wasn't joking. The 2026 Academy Award for best live-action short ended in a dead heat, with statuettes going to musical comedy The Singers and French-language drama Two People Exchanging Saliva, only the seventh time the Oscars have produced a tie in a competitive category, per CBS News. "So everyone, calm down. We're going to get through this!" Nanjiani told the crowd, before reading the winners individually, per NBC News. "Ironic that the short-film Oscar is going to take twice as long," he quipped. Host Conan O'Brien later joked that the winners had "ruined 22 million Oscar pools."
The Singers director Sam Davis, awarded alongside producer Jack Piatt, admitted he didn't realize a tie was even possible; Two People Exchanging Saliva co-director Natalie Musteata, who accepted her trophy alongside Alexandre Singh, thanked the Academy for backing "a film that is weird and that is queer and that is made by a majority of women." The Academy has tightened its rules over time so that only an exact vote match now yields two winners. Previous splits include Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand sharing the best actress award in 1968, a 1994 tie in the same live-action short category with Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life and Trevor, and, most recently, a 2012 draw for Skyfall and Zero Dark Thirty in sound editing. (See more of the night's winners here.)