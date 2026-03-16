New Purpose for Phone Number Made Famous in 1981

One of pop music's most famous phone numbers is getting a second life. Tommy Tutone frontman Tommy Heath has partnered with the Cancer Support Community and Gilda's Club to turn 867-5309 (of the 1981 hit "867-5309/Jenny" ) into a free helpline for anyone affected by cancer. People reports callers to CSC-867-5309 (272-867-5309) will be connected with trained professionals who offer information, emotional support, and help navigating resources, says CSC CEO Sally Werner.

Heath, 78, who has relatives with cancer and is dealing with minor skin cancer himself, says he wanted to give back to fans and hopes people will think, "Hey, I'll call 867-5309. Somebody's waiting there to help me. ... I'd be happy if this was an enduring legacy, and made people smile and give them hope." Visit csc8675309.com to learn more. People adds that fans of the song have another chance to hear it live: Heath will be touring this summer. Read more on the backstory of the song, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, here.