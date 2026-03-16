East Coast Sees Tornado Potential

Level 4 threat brings risk of widespread storms, especially during evening commute
Posted Mar 16, 2026 7:20 AM CDT
Tornadoes Possible Across Mid-Atlantic
Storm clouds over a town.   (Getty Images/freedom_naruk)

A weather setup that forecasters say they see only a few times a decade is lining up over the Mid-Atlantic on Monday. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed an area from western Maryland to South Carolina, including Raleigh, Richmond, and Washington, DC, under a "moderate" Level 4-of-5 risk for severe thunderstorms, per the Washington Post. The main concerns: destructive straight-line winds, large hail, and the possibility of a few strong, long-track tornadoes, most likely late afternoon into the evening commute. "There is potential that a couple of storms could become capable of producing strong and long track tornadoes," according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Expect scattered storms late morning into early afternoon, then a more organized line from roughly 4pm to 8pm before activity shifts offshore. Forecasters say wind shear will be plentiful, helping storms rotate and potentially driving 60- to 75-mph gusts, but the intensity later in the day will depend on how much "fuel" the atmosphere retains after morning storms. Meteorologists urge residents to understand the distinction: a tornado watch means conditions are favorable; a warning means take shelter immediately. A broader Level 3 zone runs from southern Pennsylvania to northern Florida, with a lower but still notable threat reaching from Syracuse to Tampa. Storms in these areas are likely to be isolated but could still be quite intense, per the New York Times.

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