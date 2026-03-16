The Northwest Has an Elk Problem

Elk may be icons of the Northwest, but in the Blue Mountains where Oregon, Washington, and Idaho meet, they're increasingly seen as a problem. Anna Griffin of the New York Times reports that herds once expected to stay mostly on national forestland are spilling onto private ranches like Shaun Robertson's 4,300 acres in eastern Oregon, chewing up pasture, trampling fields, and igniting political fights over who should bear the cost. A tangle of shifting federal forest policies, growing predator populations, bigger wildfires, and the Trump administration's push for more logging, roads, and recreation on public lands has made forests less appealing refuges—and ranches more attractive alternatives.