Poland Makes 'Historic Leap' Into World's Top 20 Economies

A generation ago, Poland rationed sugar and flour while its citizens were paid one-tenth of what West Germans earned. Today its economy has edged past Switzerland to become the world's 20th largest with over $1 trillion in annual output. The Wall Street Journal reports that puts it behind Saudi Arabia and its $1.3 trillion economy. It's a historic leap that economists say has lessons on how to bring prosperity to ordinary people—and that the Trump administration says should be recognized by Poland's presence at a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies later this year, reports the AP. What you need to know: