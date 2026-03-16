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Poland

Poland Makes 'Historic Leap' Into World's Top 20 Economies

It edged past Switzerland to take 20th slot
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 16, 2026 8:10 AM CDT
How Poland Became One of World's 20 Largest Economies
Workers build electric buses at the Solaris bus factory in Poznan, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.   (AP Photo/Pietro De Cristofaro)

A generation ago, Poland rationed sugar and flour while its citizens were paid one-tenth of what West Germans earned. Today its economy has edged past Switzerland to become the world's 20th largest with over $1 trillion in annual output. The Wall Street Journal reports that puts it behind Saudi Arabia and its $1.3 trillion economy. It's a historic leap that economists say has lessons on how to bring prosperity to ordinary people—and that the Trump administration says should be recognized by Poland's presence at a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies later this year, reports the AP. What you need to know:

  • The guest invitation to the G20 summit is mostly symbolic; no guest country has been promoted to full member since the original G20 met at the finance minister level in 1999, and that would take a consensus decision of all the members. Moreover, the original countries were chosen not just by GDP rank, but by their "systemic significance" in the global economy.
  • But the gesture reflects a statistical truth: In 35 years—a little less than one person's working lifetime—Poland's per capita gross domestic product rose to $55,340 in 2025, or 85% of the EU average. That's up from $6,730 in 1990 and is now roughly equal to Japan's $52,039, according to International Monetary Fund figures measured in today's dollars and adjusted for Poland's lower cost of living.
  • Poland's economy has grown an average 3.8% a year since joining the EU in 2004, easily beating the European average of 1.8%.

  • It wasn't simply one factor that helped Poland break out of the poverty trap, says Marcin Piatkowski of Warsaw's Kozminski University and author of a book on the country's economic rise.
  • One of the most important factors was rapidly building a strong institutional framework for business, he said. That included independent courts, an anti-monopoly agency to ensure fair competition, and strong regulation to keep troubled banks from choking off credit. As a result, the economy wasn't hijacked by corrupt practices and oligarchs, as happened elsewhere in the post-Communist world.
  • Poland also benefited from billions of euros in EU aid, both before and after it joined the bloc in 2004 and gained access to its huge single market.
  • Above all, there was the broad consensus, from across the political spectrum, that Poland's long-term goal was joining the EU. "Poles knew where they were going," Piatkowski said. "Poland downloaded the institutions and the rules of the game, and even some cultural norms that the West spent 500 years developing."
Read the full story for more.

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