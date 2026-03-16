Meth Arrest Draws Breaking Bad Comparison

The similarities to Breaking Bad are allegedly there, but police in southern Indiana say this former academic is no Walter White. Clarksville officers claim 59-year-old Alan Jay White, once a business school dean, has for years been known locally as "the professor"—not for teaching, but for dealing meth. A March 12 police statement says a search of White's home turned up 78 grams of suspected meth and counterfeit cash, which investigators argue is beyond personal-use quantities.

White, who previously led Indiana University Southeast's school of business and taught at Murray State University in Kentucky, was arrested March 7 on charges including dealing meth, counterfeiting, and possession of drug paraphernalia, then released without having to post bond, reports the Guardian. Speaking to Louisville's WAVE, White acknowledged drugs were found but insisted they weren't his and downplayed their value as "maybe $250 worth." He also mocked what police described as a years-long investigation into him as a "waste of resources." Clarksville's police chief nonetheless leaned into the TV parallel in a statement: "He's definitely no Walter White."