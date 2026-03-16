World | Mexican drug cartel Mexico Says It Nabbed Henchman of El Mencho Suspect 'El Pepe' allegedly arranged cartel leader's rendezvous that exposed his location By Polly Davis Doig withNewser.AI Posted Mar 16, 2026 9:55 AM CDT Copied A National Guardsman patrols a highway near Aguililla, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, after the Mexican army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." (AP Photo/Armando Solis) Mexican officials say they've nabbed a key figure tied to the operation that ended one of the country's most notorious manhunts. The Defense Ministry on Sunday announced the arrest of an alleged Jalisco New Generation Cartel logistics boss known as "El Pepe," accused of arranging transport for the romantic partner of cartel leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera ahead of the raid that killed him last month. Authorities say military intelligence followed that rendezvous to a luxury cabin in Tapalpa, Jalisco, where elite troops fatally wounded Oseguera on Feb. 22, aided by what officials called "very important" US-supplied intelligence. "El Pepe" was detained in Tlajomulco, also in Jalisco. "Drugs, weapons, and a vehicle were seized from the detainee," said the defense ministry, per CBS News. Oseguera's death, after years as Mexico's most wanted man and a top DEA target, triggered roadblocks, arson attacks, and clashes that left more than 70 dead nationwide. The New Yorker has more on Oseguera's bloody legacy. Read These Next JD Vance's war skepticism is becoming an issue. 'WSJ' reports Trump is polling people about 2028. Trump makes his 'demand' on Strait of Hormuz. Original member of O'Jays may have been victim of serial killer. Report an error