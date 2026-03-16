Mexico Says It Nabbed Henchman of El Mencho

Mexican officials say they've nabbed a key figure tied to the operation that ended one of the country's most notorious manhunts. The Defense Ministry on Sunday announced the arrest of an alleged Jalisco New Generation Cartel logistics boss known as "El Pepe," accused of arranging transport for the romantic partner of cartel leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera ahead of the raid that killed him last month. Authorities say military intelligence followed that rendezvous to a luxury cabin in Tapalpa, Jalisco, where elite troops fatally wounded Oseguera on Feb. 22, aided by what officials called "very important" US-supplied intelligence.