Aaron Judge: This Is 'Better Than the World Series'

On a night when All-Stars and future Hall of Famers thrilled fans and each other until the final out, Aaron Judge proclaimed the World Baseball Classic had grown into the sport's biggest event. "The crowd here, the crowd we had when we played against Mexico, it's bigger and better than the World Series," the US captain said, per the AP , after a 2-1 semifinal win over the Dominican Republic that came down to Sunday night's final pitch. "The passion that these fans have, representing their country, representing some of their favorite players, there's nothing like it."

In the sixth tournament of an event that started in 2006, the game featured starting lineups featuring 17 All-Stars totaling 56 selections among the 20 starters. They had won five MVP awards, one Cy Young, five Rookies of the Year, and three batting titles. Before a crowd of 36,337 at IoanDepot park, the US overcame the deficit on fourth-inning home runs by Gunnar Henderson off Luis Severino and Roman Anthony against Gregory Soto. Anthony, at 21 the youngest American player, had bought a ticket for the 2023 WBC final in Miami and watched from the seats as Japan beat the US 3-2. "Coming to the WBC here, you dream of representing this country and being here the next time around," Anthony said.

American relievers allowed two hits over 4 2/3 scoreless innings, capped by Mason Miller topping 100mph with 13 of 22 pitches. Miller's last appeared to be low for ball four to Geraldo Perdomo but plate umpire Cory Blaser emphatically signaled strike three. "Just a game we'll remember forever, right?" US manager Mark DeRosa said. "We understood this was going to be a talked-about game, probably one of the most watched games of all time." Highlights:

Defense: With the US trailing by a run in the third, Judge threw a 95.7mph strike from right field to third base to cut down Fernando Tatis Jr. for the inning's final out. Judge then made a diving backhand catch to rob Soto, his former Yankees teammate, in the fourth. Julio Rodríguez denied Judge a home run with a leaping catch at the center-field wall in the fifth, 407 feet from the plate.

With the US trailing by a run in the third, Judge threw a 95.7mph strike from right field to third base to cut down Fernando Tatis Jr. for the inning's final out. Judge then made a diving backhand catch to rob Soto, his former Yankees teammate, in the fourth. Julio Rodríguez denied Judge a home run with a leaping catch at the center-field wall in the fifth, 407 feet from the plate. Pitching: Dominican starter Luis Severino stranded runners at second and third in the third inning when he struck out Judge and Kyle Schwarber, and Skenes escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth when Austin Wells flied out. David Bednar then struck out Tatis Jr. and Ketel Marte on breaking balls below the strike zone.

"The whole world saw in two teams some of the best players in the game," said Dominican manager Albert Pujols, a likely future Hall of Famer. Rosters included 18 of the 41 players who received MVP votes last year. Judge gave a postgame speech to teammates, looking ahead to Tuesday's championship against Venezuela or Italy. "You get chills standing there on the line, hearing them announce all the names," he said. "It was like an All-Star team they got over there."