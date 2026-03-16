Countertop Industry Seeks Legal Shield From Lawsuits

Engineered stone has remade the American kitchen, and may now be remaking the law. Makers of quartz countertops are pushing Congress for sweeping legal protection from workers' health claims, even as hundreds of stone-fabrication workers are being diagnosed with silicosis, a progressive and often fatal lung disease linked to inhaling silica dust from cutting the slabs of crushed quartz bound with resins, the New York Times reports. A proposed House bill would put quartz in the same rarefied legal category as vaccines and firearms, shielding manufacturers and sellers from many injury lawsuits.

Industry leaders, including US giant Cambria, argue the material is safe when handled correctly and blame poorly regulated fabrication shops for unsafe practices; doctors, workers, and occupational health experts counter there's no reliably safe way to cut the stone and say lawsuits are key to funding care and forcing change.

Silicosis was once mainly seen in miners toward the end of their careers, but doctors and health officials say an "occupational epidemic" has emerged among much younger men, many in their 30s or 40s, who work with engineered stone, CBS News reports. Doctors say it takes years of exposure to contract silicosis and longer for symptoms to appear, meaning cases among engineered stone workers didn't begin to surface until around five years ago, more than a decade after the product surged in popularity. Officials in California say the median age at diagnosis is 46, and the median age at death is 49. They expect case numbers to keep rising in the years to come.

After a similar pattern of illnesses emerged in Australia, lawmakers banned the use and supply of engineered stone with high levels of crystalline silica in 2024, CBS reports. "When engineered stone is processed, the dust generated has different physical and chemical properties that likely contribute to more rapid and severe disease," the Australian government said. The Times reports that at a House subcommittee hearing in January, GOP. Rep. Darrell Issa pushed to protect the industry, calling the lawsuits opportunistic, while Democrats noted that Cambria chief executive Marty Davis was a major Trump donor.