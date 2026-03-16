Woman Dies After Foot Is Caught by Parade Float

A St. Patrick's Day parade in Louisville turned deadly Saturday afternoon when a woman walking alongside a float was pulled under it, police say. The incident occurred around 4pm on Bardstown Road near Grinstead Drive; the parade had started about an hour earlier, reports WLKY. Louisville Metro Police said the woman, thought to be in her 50s, somehow got her foot caught by the float, causing her to fall and end up beneath the vehicle, reports NBC News.