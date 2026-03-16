Carr's Threat on War Coverage Draws Bipartisan Opposition

Sen. Ron Johnson wants the FCC to take a big step back. The Wisconsin Republican criticized Brendan Carr after the Federal Communications Commission chair warned that TV and radio stations could see their licenses pulled if they air "hoaxes and news distortions" related to the war with Iran. Speaking on Fox News' Sunday Briefing, Johnson said he opposes government attempts to police speech or lean on private companies, the Guardian reports. "I'm in big support of the First Amendment," he said, adding that the government's job is to "protect our constitutional rights," not pressure broadcasters.

In complaining about news coverage of the war, Carr reflected President Trump's accusations. Carr argued on X that broadcast licenses aren't an untouchable property right and that stations must operate "in the public interest" or risk losing their authorization. Democrats accused Carr of crossing a constitutional line. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said it would be illegal for the government to censor speech it dislikes about the war and called the threat "straight out of the authoritarian playbook." Sen. Chris Murphy labeled it evidence the US is already in the middle of a "totalitarian takeover," per CNBC, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the threat "flagrantly unconstitutional."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also denounced the war coverage before Carr did. But after Carr's comments, a few Republicans such as Johnson joined the Democrats in opposition. Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, said such threats could set a dangerous precedent for future relations between presidents and the news media, per the Hill. The FCC has licensing jurisdiction over broadcast stations but not networks or streaming operations.