Trump Blasts Allies Over Gulf Request

President Trump publicly criticized US allies on Monday for turning down or slow-walking his push to send warships to guard commercial traffic through the Persian Gulf. Trump, who argues nations that rely more heavily than the US on the region's oil should step up, said "numerous countries" had agreed to help but declined to identify them, the New York Times reports. He framed the request as a test of loyalty, saying, "We don't need anybody, we're the strongest nation in the world." He added, "I'm almost doing it in some cases not because we need them but because I want to find out how they react." He earlier said that NATO will face a "very bad" future if allies don't help to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.