Trump Lashes Out at 'Inept,' 'Unjust' SCOTUS

President Trump is fuming at an institution that has done as much as anyone to keep his political future alive: the Supreme Court. In a series of Sunday night posts on Truth Social , the president blasted the top court as a "weaponized, and unjust Political Organization" and "completely inept and embarrassing." The court is "not what the Supreme Court of the United States was set up by our wonderful Founders to be," Trump said. "They are hurting our Country, and will continue to do so. All I can do, as President, is call them out for their bad behavior!" In a post on X , Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney called it "one of the most incendiary attacks on the court in memory."

The outburst marks a striking turn, Politico reports. The same court has previously delivered Trump a series of major wins: it blocked efforts by blue states to bar him from the 2024 ballot over Jan. 6, embraced a broad view of presidential immunity that blunted a key criminal case, and upheld sweeping moves on immigration, federal agencies, and spending. Trump's Sunday night complaints included his long-running anger over the court's refusal to undo his 2020 election loss, a decision he continues to mischaracterize in public statements.

Trump also lashed out at lower courts in his Sunday night posts, Time reports. On Friday, US District Judge James Boasberg threw out subpoenas targeting Fed Chair Jerome Powell, calling the criminal probe an attempt to punish Powell for resisting pressure on interest rates. Trump called Boasberg a "Wacky, Nasty, Crooked, and totally Out of Control Judge" and said he was consumed by "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"In case after case, Boasberg has displayed open, flagrant, and extreme partisan bias and contempt against Republicans and the Trump Administration," Trump wrote. "To preserve the integrity of the Judiciary, he should be removed from all cases pertaining to us, and suffer serious disciplinary action, as should numerous other Corrupt Judges that, unfortunately, our Country has had to endure!"