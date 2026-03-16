Pro-Crypto Republicans Reject SBF's Pardon Push

Sam Bankman-Fried is trying to charm his way to a presidential pardon, but even his cryptocurrency allies in Congress want no part of it. The former FTX chief, convicted of fraud in 2023, has been praising President Trump's economic record and framing his own prosecution as political "lawfare," while his social media account touts Trump as a savior for crypto, Politico reports. Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in 2024. His X account says it contains Bankman-Fried's words, "posted through a proxy" after Bureau of Prisons-approved phone calls or emails.

Leading pro-crypto Republicans are openly rejecting the push. Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio called him "a piece of s---" who should be in prison "for a long, long time," while Sen. Cynthia Lummis, the Senate's most prominent crypto booster, warned she hopes Trump "doesn't fall for that," saying Bankman-Fried "hurt a lot of people." Rep. Mike Flood, a Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, dismissed any idea that SBF is needed back in finance. "He crashed the car, man. He engaged in massive fraud," he said, per Politico. "Wall Street's not needing him back to fix any problems. He helped us identify a problem by committing a massive amount of fraud—and we rewarded him with a long stay in a federal prison."

Trump has previously granted clemency to controversial figures, including Bankman-Fried's former main rival. He told the New York Times in January, however, that he doesn't plan to pardon Bankman-Fried. The fraudster was a major donor to Joe Biden and other Democrats, which probably makes a pardon a longshot, Fortune reports, though he has been denouncing the "deep state" and other MAGA targets in recent posts on X. "Clinton-appointed judge Lewis Kaplan made his political bias very clear when sentencing me," he said in a post last month.

Democrats, meanwhile, are using the moment to swipe at Trump's pardon history. "Precedent has amply demonstrated that if Sam Bankman-Fried or his friends commit to donate a sufficiently large plaque in the new White House ballroom, he will get pardoned," Democratic Rep. Sam Liccardo says.