Apache Women Ask SCOTUS to Stop Copper Mine

The transfer of federal forest land in Arizona to a pair of international companies that plan to mine one of the largest copper deposits in North America is complete, but a group of Apache women is asking the US Supreme Court to intervene as a last-ditch effort to stop the project, per the AP . The title to the land was conveyed by the federal government to Resolution Copper last week after an appeals court denied requests by the San Carlos Apache Tribe and environmentalists seeking to block the move.

The land includes Oak Flat—an area used for centuries for religious ceremonies, prayer, and the gathering of medicinal plants by the San Carlos Apache people and other Native American tribes. The tribe and other plaintiffs have been fighting for years to save what tribal members call Chi'chil Bildagoteel. The appeals court ruling recognized that the land transfer will fundamentally alter the nature of the land and lead to the destruction of sites sacred to the tribe and other plaintiffs. "Despite those grave harms to Native religious practice, Congress has chosen to transfer this land, and plaintiffs have not raised any viable challenges to that decision," the court said.

US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, who oversees the Forest Service, said in a statement that the project "unlocks a major domestic source of copper, essential for defense, grid modernization and next-generation energy." Resolution Copper—a subsidiary of international mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP—estimates the mine will generate $1 billion a year for Arizona's economy and create thousands of jobs. But Wendsler Nosie Sr. of the group Apache Stronghold said the fight "raises critical issues about the environment and our nation's commitment to Native rights and religious freedom."