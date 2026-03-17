Alabama Star Guard Removed From Team After Drug Arrest

Crimson Tide's No. 2 scorer Aden Holloway faces felony marijuana charge
Posted Mar 16, 2026 7:00 PM CDT
Alabama Star Guard Removed From Team After Drug Arrest
Alabama guard Aden Holloway celebrates after a 3-point basket against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.   (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama will head into March Madness without one of its top offensive weapons. Aden Holloway has been removed from campus and is no longer with the team after his arrest Monday morning on felony marijuana charges, the university confirmed. The guard is the Crimson Tide's No. 2 scorer, ESPN reports. He'll remain sidelined while the school's Office of Student Conduct—not the athletic department— carries out its own review.

Tuscaloosa police spokesperson Stephanie Taylor tells the AP that Holloway was arrested after agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force searched a residence and found more than a pound of marijuana, along with paraphernalia and cash. Holloway is expected to face a first-degree marijuana possession charge "not for personal use," a Class C felony under Alabama law that can bring up to 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. The 6-foot-1 junior, Alabama's second-leading scorer at 16.8 points per game, posted 18 points in the Crimson Tide's SEC tournament loss Friday. The team, a 4-seed in the Midwest, opens NCAA tournament play against Hofstra on Friday in Tampa.

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