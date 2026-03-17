Nvidia Makes a $1T Prediction

Nvidia just upped its already eye-popping AI ambitions, with CEO Jensen Huang now projecting $1 trillion in revenue through 2027 from its AI chips—double last year's forecast. Speaking at the company's GPU Technology Conference, Huang noted, "a trillion dollars is an enormous amount of infrastructure; you have to have complete confidence that the trillion dollars you're putting down will be utilized, would be performant, would be incredibly cost-effective and have useful life for as long as you could see." He argued that so-called "agentic AI" will make that happen. As AI agents mature, he said, the balance of money shifts from training models to running them—an inference-heavy future he traces back to tools like Anthropic's Claude Code. He said every Nvidia software engineer is now assisted with coding by such AI agents.