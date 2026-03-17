Who Better to Launch SNL UK Than Tina Fey?

Tina Fey will kick off a British spin on a very familiar Saturday night ritual. Sky TV says she'll host the debut of SNL UK this weekend, with Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg as the first musical guest, per the Hollywood Reporter . The following weeks will see Jamie Dornan (with musical guest Wolf Alice) hosting on March 28 and Riz Ahmed (with Kasabian) on April 4. Both Dornan (of Fifty Shades of Grey fame) and Ahmed (who stars in the upcoming Prime Video series Bait) hail from the UK. Fey, of course, is Saturday Night Live's first female head writer, longtime cast member, and six-time host.

The UK edition of the long-running NBC staple will air live at 10pm local time on Sky One and the Now streaming service, with episodes arriving on Peacock in the US the next day. Shows will run 75 minutes, slightly shorter than the 90-minute American version. But, the Guardian reports, the process will otherwise be similar to the US version, with each episode being written and rehearsed during the week prior, and segments including an opening monologue and a "Weekend Update"-style satirical newscast.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer, with James Longman producing, Liz Clare directing, and Daran Jonno Johnson in the head writer slot. The ensemble cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young. Sources tell Variety Michaels and veteran SNL cast member Seth Meyers have been in the UK recently, helping the cast to prep.