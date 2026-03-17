After Year in ICE Custody, Columbia Protester Is 'Free! I'm Free!'

A former Columbia University protester is out of federal immigration custody in Texas after spending more than a year detained without criminal charges. Immigration Judge Tara Naselow-Nahas on Friday ordered the release of 33-year-old Palestinian Leqaa Kordia on $100,000 bond—her third such order for Kordia's release—after finding "very little evidence" she was a flight risk. Previous releases had been blocked by government attorneys invoking an "automatic stay," a rarely used tool that kept Kordia locked up during appeals, reports the New York Times. This time, the government did not appeal, and Kordia walked free Monday. "I don't know what to say. I'm free! I'm free! Finally, after one year," she said upon leaving the detention center, per the BBC.