Drones, Rockets Target US Embassy in Baghdad

The US Embassy in Baghdad came under its heaviest fire since the latest US-Israel conflict with Iran began, Iraqi security sources said early Tuesday. Multiple rockets and at least five drones were launched from areas around the capital, with a Reuters witness seeing three drones head toward the embassy. Two of those were intercepted by the C-RAM air defense system, the witness said; a third made it into the compound, where flames and smoke were visible. NBC News has video. The attack marks the second time in three days that the embassy was targeted, notes CNN; two drones struck the compound on Saturday, and smoke and flames were visible.