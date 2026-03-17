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Costco Recalls Meatloaf Kits Over Salmonella Risk

Meal kits sold widely in US linked to possible contamination from unspecified ingredient
Posted Mar 17, 2026 12:04 PM CDT
Costco Recalls Meatloaf Kits Over Salmonella Risk
A Costco Wholesale is seen Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.   (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Costco's premade meatloaf dinner might need to go straight from your fridge to the trash. The retailer is recalling its meatloaf with mashed Yukon potatoes and glaze over concerns that one of the ingredients supplied by Griffith Foods Inc. could be tainted with salmonella, reports USA Today. The kits were sold March 2–13 with sell-by dates from March 5–16 in 26 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico. Costco hasn't identified the specific ingredient, but says customers who bought the meal should not eat it and can return it for a refund.

No illnesses have thus far been reported, notes CBS News. Salmonella infection can cause diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and other gastrointestinal symptoms, per the CDC. A complete list of where the kits were sold:

  • Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin

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