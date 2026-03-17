Costco Recalls Meatloaf Kits Over Salmonella Risk

Costco's premade meatloaf dinner might need to go straight from your fridge to the trash. The retailer is recalling its meatloaf with mashed Yukon potatoes and glaze over concerns that one of the ingredients supplied by Griffith Foods Inc. could be tainted with salmonella, reports USA Today. The kits were sold March 2–13 with sell-by dates from March 5–16 in 26 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico. Costco hasn't identified the specific ingredient, but says customers who bought the meal should not eat it and can return it for a refund.