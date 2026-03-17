In Nebraska, 'Mother Nature's Throwing a Doozy at Us'

Nebraska is grappling with the largest wildfire event in its recorded history, with four blazes scorching nearly 750,000 acres across the state and leaving one person dead, per USA Today. As of Monday, the Morrill, Cottonwood, Anderson Bridge, and Road 203 fires had burned a combined 747,167 acres in central and western Nebraska, according to incident officials and the Watch Duty tracking app. The largest, the Morrill Fire, alone has burned more than 570,000 acres across five counties. One person died Thursday in western Arthur County, where the Morrill Fire is burning, according to a Saturday announcement, per ABC News. The Morrill Fire is 18% contained at the time of writing, with higher rates of containment for the three smaller fires.