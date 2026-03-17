Sri Lanka Makes Every Wednesday a Holiday

Sri Lanka just gave workers a midweek day off, though it's not for fun. The government has announced that every Wednesday is now a public holiday, in an attempt to cut fuel use as it braces for possible shortages linked to the war involving the US, Israel, and Iran, which has disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, reports the BBC . Schools and universities will also shift to a four-day week, though essential services like hospitals and immigration offices will stay open.

Officials say that Wednesday was selected as the "off" day instead of, say, Friday or Monday, to avoid seeing government offices closed three days in a row. Drivers must also now register for a national fuel pass that rations how much fuel they can acquire, with weekly caps of about 4 gallons for private cars and just over 1 gallon for motorcycles—limits that some residents say are too tight. "We must prepare for the worst but hope for the best," President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said at an emergency meeting on Monday.

"We are also asking the private sector to follow suit," Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Sri Lanka's commissioner general of essential services, added after the meeting of the new Wednesday rule, per NDTV. Across Asia—which received about 90% of the gas and oil that passed through Hormuz in 2025—governments are rolling out similar conservation moves. Myanmar, for example, is restricting private car use by license plate. Bangladesh, meanwhile, is imposing blackouts; the Philippines is expanding remote work; and Vietnam is urging people to stay home, bike, and carpool. The Guardian adds that Pakistan, which receives the vast majority of its fuel via the Strait of Hormuz, has sent schoolchildren home to study remotely for at least a week.