New England's 'Wee Irish Pubs' Roll In on Wheels

Just before St. Patrick's Day, an Irish pub appeared one night beneath a basketball hoop in a suburban Massachusetts driveway. Neighbors packed around the bar as music played and Guinness flowed—inside a tiny pub that had been towed in for the night. Instead of heading out to celebrate the holiday, the bar had come to them, reports the AP . "The Wee Irish Pub" was delivered by Tiny Pubs, a small business run by brothers Matt and Craig Taylor, who build miniature Irish pubs on wheels for holidays, weddings, and backyard parties across New England. Decorated with antique signs, church pews, an electric fireplace and a bar crafted from the front panel of an 1864 piano, the pubs recreate the feel of a traditional Irish pub—but are just small enough to fit in a driveway.

"It's really just a time to forget about whatever's going on in the world," said Mark Cote, who hosted the pub in his Andover driveway on Friday. "That's what pubs are supposed to be—for people coming together and having fun." Around 20 people from five families—whose children grew up together—squeezed into the roughly 20-foot-long space for Cote's annual holiday party, creating what he said felt like a real neighborhood bar. The idea began during the COVID-19 lockdown, when the Taylor brothers—retired from careers in corporate finance—found themselves missing their favorite Irish pubs. The first version went up in Matt Taylor's driveway in Reading, 12 miles north of Boston. "When we were building the pub in this neighborhood, neighbors thought a pub was going to be living here full time," he said. "We had to kind of settle them down a little bit."

What began as a pandemic project has since grown into a small business with four bars, including two Irish pubs, booked most weekends throughout the year. The brothers wanted the tiny bars to feel like real Irish pubs—not themed party props. "We have Irish friends who told us, 'You better not have leprechauns and stuff in there,'" Craig Taylor said. They visited Irish pubs around New England while designing the interior, settling on classic colors like jasper green and Irish cream. Guinness has rented the Taylors' pubs for weeks at a time. They've also been used by a state senator during South Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade. The pubs have even been rented for celebrations of life after funeral services.

Before each event, the brothers personalize the space with custom posters often designed with a family crest naming the host as the pub's temporary "proprietor." "It's a special thing for a lot of people to be able to come into an authentic Irish pub," Matt Taylor said. "Maybe they're not able to get back to the old country, so it's meaningful to them." Craig Taylor said when people step inside for the first time, "it's like Christmas morning." And when the brothers show up the next day to take the pub away, "there's sometimes people sleeping on the pew," Craig Taylor joked.