Russia Agrees to Stop Sending Kenyans to War

Kenya says it has struck a deal with Moscow to shut down a controversial pipeline sending its citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi, speaking alongside his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Monday, said the two governments agreed that Kenyans "will no longer be eligible to be enlisted" through Russia's defense ministry, per Reuters . Nairobi estimates more than 1,000 Kenyans have already joined the conflict, lured by promises of thousands of dollars in monthly pay plus bonuses, and says families have been pressing authorities for help. Kyiv estimates more than 1,700 Africans are fighting for Russia.

Kenyan authorities have targeted hundreds of recruitment agencies accused of misleading Kenyans with promises of overseas work, per the BBC. Some lawmakers have alleged that a network of corrupt officials and trafficking syndicates helped funnel fighters to the war. But Lavrov said Kenyans had voluntarily signed contracts to fight with Russian forces. Mudavadi stressed that consular support will be provided "through proper diplomatic channels" for those already in Russia who need assistance. He emphasized that Kenya wants its ties with Russia to focus on trade and cooperation in sectors like energy, tourism, and agriculture, not to be defined by the war in Ukraine—or as he called it, "the special operation."