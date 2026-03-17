AI Companies Make Move to Prevent 'Catastrophic Misuse'

An AI company that says it doesn't want its tools used for certain weapons is now hiring someone who knows weapons inside out. Anthropic is seeking a specialist in chemical weapons and high-yield explosives to help keep its chatbot Claude from assisting others in the making of chemical, radiological, or explosive devices, per a LinkedIn job ad flagged by the BBC. The goal is to block "catastrophic misuse" of Claude. The role calls for at least five years' experience in weapons or explosives defense and familiarity with dirty bombs and other radiological threats. Rival OpenAI is advertising a similar post focused on biological and chemical risks, with a salary that can reach $455,000.