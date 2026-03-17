Taylor Swift Powers a $1B Vinyl Boom

Life of a Showgirl gives new life to vinyl revenue, which hits the milestone for first time since 1983
Posted Mar 17, 2026 9:11 AM CDT
Taylor Swift Powers a $1B Vinyl Boom
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 9, 2023.   (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

Vinyl is having a moment—and Taylor Swift is at the center of it, reports Variety. The US recorded-music business hit a record $11.5 billion in 2025, per the Recording Industry Association of America. That was notably boosted by vinyl revenue that topped $1 billion for the first time since 1983. Vinyl sales rose 7.9% to 46.8 million units, extending a nearly 20-year streak of growth. The vinyl renaissance is powered in part by, as the Guardian puts it, Swift's "canny marketing of the format as a collectible."

Swift's 2025 album Life of a Showgirl moved about 1.6 million vinyl copies, with her Lover (Live From Paris) also landing in the year's top 10, according to Luminate. In total, Swift released Life of a Showgirl in 34 different formats, including CD and cassette; eight of those were vinyl, notes Rolling Stone. Sabrina Carpenter's latest two releases together added roughly 600,000 vinyl units. Streaming still dominates—$9.5 billion in revenue, or 82% of the total—with paid subscriptions alone generating $6.4 billion as the US remains the world's largest market for both streaming and vinyl.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X