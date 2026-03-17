Taylor Swift Powers a $1B Vinyl Boom

Vinyl is having a moment—and Taylor Swift is at the center of it, reports Variety. The US recorded-music business hit a record $11.5 billion in 2025, per the Recording Industry Association of America. That was notably boosted by vinyl revenue that topped $1 billion for the first time since 1983. Vinyl sales rose 7.9% to 46.8 million units, extending a nearly 20-year streak of growth. The vinyl renaissance is powered in part by, as the Guardian puts it, Swift's "canny marketing of the format as a collectible."