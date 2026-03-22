How Sean Penn Orchestrated a Real-Life Prison Break

Sean Penn didn't accept his Oscar in person this year, evidently because he was on a trip to Ukraine. It was yet another reminder of the actor's forays into real-world politics, and a deeply reported story at New York magazine digs into an earlier one. The piece by Linda Burstyn details how Penn helped extract a Brooklyn businessman from Bolivia more than a decade ago. Burstyn explains how Jacob Ostreicher, a flooring salesman turned rice investor, wound up in the country's notorious Palmasola prison in 2011, accused of laundering drug money tied to a Brazilian trafficker. With Bolivia able to lock up suspects for months without charges while seizing their assets, Ostreicher says he was swept into a corrupt system that profited off his $26 million farm and his continued detention.