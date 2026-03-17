Victim Goes to Address of Her Alleged Scammer

It's not your typical online scam story: In this case, the victim flew from Northern Ireland to England to confront her apparent scammer—only to meet his mother instead. The BBC recounts the story of Rhonda Montgomery, who was duped into handing over her credentials on the Revolut financial services site and ended up losing about $23,000. But her scammers evidently slipped up: Montgomery spied a name and address on the fraudulent account that took her money, and, in a move that police would most definitely not recommend, she flew to the home in Cambridge. The alleged scammer's mother answered the door and said he no longer lived there, and the BBC was unable to independently locate him, either.