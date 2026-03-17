Coldplay Kiss Cam Woman Sits Down With Oprah

The woman whose Coldplay "kiss cam" moment blew up her career is now unpacking the night with Oprah, noting that her estranged husband was in the same stadium that night, reports People. In a preview of her upcoming appearance on the Oprah Podcast, human resources executive Kristin Cabot recalls learning via text from her daughter that her then-estranged spouse was also at the July 2025 Massachusetts show as she walked in with her boss, then-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron. She briefly worried it might be awkward if they crossed paths, she tells Oprah, before brushing it off: "There's 55,000 people here." In hindsight, she adds, running into him "would have been better" than what actually transpired.