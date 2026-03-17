Coldplay Kiss Cam Woman Sits Down With Oprah

The woman whose Coldplay "kiss cam" moment blew up her career is now unpacking the night with Oprah, noting that her estranged husband was in the same stadium that night, reports People. In a preview of her upcoming appearance on the Oprah Podcast, human resources executive Kristin Cabot recalls learning via text from her daughter that her then-estranged spouse was also at the July 2025 Massachusetts show as she walked in with her boss, then-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron. She briefly worried it might be awkward if they crossed paths, she tells Oprah, before brushing it off: "There's 55,000 people here." In hindsight, she adds, running into him "would have been better" than what actually transpired.
Cabot says her ex knew she and Byron socialized outside work and wouldn't have been surprised to see them together, per Today. The concert clip—which showed her in Byron's arms and prompted Coldplay's Chris Martin to joke about a possible "affair" when the two tried to hide from the camera—went viral. Cabot and Byron later left Astronomer and faced intense public backlash, which she says escalated to death threats. Cabot, who was already separated and has since filed for divorce, maintains that she and her former boss were not in a sexual relationship. The full interview is now available. (Cabot previously called out Gwyneth Paltrow for mocking her.)