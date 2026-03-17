Kid Rock Shrugs Off Conan's Joke: Not Funny

Conan O'Brien took a dig at Kid Rock while hosting the Oscars, and Kid Rock is digging right back. "I love a good joke, even when I am the butt of it," the musician wrote on X. "Unfortunately, this was not a very good one." During the awards show, O'Brien warned the audience that things might get political, "and if that makes you uncomfortable, there's an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock. It's at the Dave & Buster's down the street." See the moment here.