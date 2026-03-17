Kid Rock Shrugs Off Conan's Joke: Not Funny

Conan O'Brien took a dig at Kid Rock while hosting the Oscars, and Kid Rock is digging right back. "I love a good joke, even when I am the butt of it," the musician wrote on X. "Unfortunately, this was not a very good one." During the awards show, O'Brien warned the audience that things might get political, "and if that makes you uncomfortable, there's an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock. It's at the Dave & Buster's down the street." See the moment here.
The line riffed on the All-American Halftime Show hosted by Turning Point USA and featuring Kid Rock, which was billed as an alternate choice for conservatives over the actual Super Bowl show hosted by Bad Bunny. The Bad Bunny show broke viewership records with nearly 130 million viewers in the US, notes USA Today. Kid Rock used his response to O'Brien toward another end: plugging his Freedom 250 tour this spring and summer to commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary.