Lindsey Graham: I've Never Heard Trump So Angry

After being largely rebuffed in his request for allies' help against Iran, President Trump issued an all-caps retort on Truth Social Tuesday: "WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!" Trump amplified remarks he made on Monday, asserting that the US is just fine working only with Israel, and that he's not surprised by the reluctance. "I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street—We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need," Trump wrote. But he then added that the US-Israeli campaign has decimated Iran's leadership and military, making any assistance unnecessary.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, a big backer of the war, wrote in his own social media post that he spoke to the president on Tuesday about the allies' response, and "I have never heard him so angry in my life," reports Politico. "I share that anger given what's at stake," Graham added. "The arrogance of our allies to suggest that Iran with a nuclear weapon is of little concern and that military action to stop the ayatollah from acquiring a nuclear bomb is our problem not theirs is beyond offensive." One of the more blunt responses to Trump's request came from German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who said, "We did not start this war."