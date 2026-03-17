Lindsey Graham: I've Never Heard Trump So Angry

After being largely rebuffed in his request for allies' help against Iran, President Trump issued an all-caps retort on Truth Social Tuesday: "WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!" Trump amplified remarks he made on Monday, asserting that the US is just fine working only with Israel, and that he's not surprised by the reluctance. "I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street—We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need," Trump wrote. But he then added that the US-Israeli campaign has decimated Iran's leadership and military, making any assistance unnecessary.