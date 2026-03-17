Lawmakers Subpoena Bondi Over Epstein Files

House Republicans want answers from Attorney General Pam Bondi about what's missing from the Jeffrey Epstein files—and they're done asking nicely. On Tuesday, Rep. James Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, issued a subpoena ordering Bondi to sit for an April 14 deposition on how the Justice Department has handled records tied to the deceased sex offender and his network, the Hill reports. The move follows a push from Rep. Nancy Mace, who accuses Bondi's department of withholding material Congress required under the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Mace claims more than 65,000 documents and over 2,000 videos remain out of reach. "They're not giving Congress all the information or all the documents, and they're obfuscating," she said Tuesday. "And I'd like to ask questions about that in our depositionLawmakers from both parties, including Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna, have separately criticized the department for delays, heavy redactions, and omissions, saying some edits obscure alleged Epstein associates while in some instances exposing victims. The committee approved the subpoena in a 24-19 vote earlier this month, with five Republicans voting with all the Democrats on the committee.

Recent scrutiny intensified after media outlets found dozens of pages missing from files involving a woman who told the FBI that Donald Trump assaulted her as a minor. The committee, which has also subpoenaed Bill and Hillary Clinton, among others, said Tuesday that Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will give committee members a closed-door briefing on Wednesday, Politico reports.