Bank of America Settles Epstein Lawsuit

Bank of America has tentatively settled a lawsuit claiming it ignored suspicious financial transactions involving Jeffrey Epstein while he was sexually abusing hundreds of girls and women. The proposed settlement was revealed in filings in Manhattan federal court on Monday, the same day that billionaire financier Leon Black was originally scheduled to be deposed in the case, the AP reports. Terms were not disclosed. The bank declined to comment through a spokesperson. Though not a defendant, Black was recently described as a "critical witness" in the case by Sigrid McCawley, a lawyer for Epstein victims.